SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Student and parent volunteers at Johnstown Christian School (JCS) packaged meals for kids in need in the fourth annual Feed the Need event at the school on Friday.

Volunteers sorted, sealed, packaged and boxed just over 10,000 meals, with 8,500 going to kids at schools and churches in Haiti and the rest going to kids in the Johnstown region.

“It’s really fun,” student Alivia Lawley said. “School is fun, but it’s not as fun as we had here.”

Elementary, middle and high school students all worked together in five different groups with different work times.

“It really helps the packing go smoothly,” Head of School Celeste Sprankle said. “But again, it continues to create the community that we want at JCS with our whole school working together to accomplish the goal.”

The groups all watched an instructional video beforehand in the school’s cafeteria before getting to work. Each volunteer had a unique role. Some sorted the food in individual bags, others sealed the bags, and others labeled them.

Austin Jeffers was technically a boxer and was in charge of walking the packages over to the boxing table. But had some extra fun by instead tossing them to his classmates at the table.

“I was like, should I just run them over?” Austin said. “I want to do it quick, so I just started throwing them to my partner.”

He, of course, made sure all the meals were sealed first. They’re full of rice, dehydrated veggies, protein powder and more nonperishable food.

Volunteers all wore the same “Feed the Need 2023” t-shirt designed by a JCS student. Elise Greathouse said students vote on their favorite design every year, and she won the contest two years ago.

“It was fun doing it because I didn’t know I was going to win it,” Elise said.

JCS students said Feed the Need is a day they look forward to every year. Alivia Lawley, who’s new this year, said she couldn’t wait after hearing the anticipation from her classmates.

“I thought it was really cool as soon as I heard about it,” Alivia said. “One of the reasons is I heard I could help people in need. And that just made me happy that I could actually help people.”

“It makes me happy that I can make other people happy,” Austin said. “I just love making other people happy, and then that makes me happy.”

The students and parents took under 3 hours to package all the meals together, and Alivia, Austin and Elise said it took just one thing to accomplish.

“Teamwork,” they all said together. “That’s like one of the only things that will help you the most,” Austin said. “You can’t do a food whatever without a team.”

Sprankle said Feed the Need is like bringing a mission trip right to their gymnasium, and the community building and memories will last a lifetime.

“This may have been our first or second year that one of our fourth graders at the time told our parents, and I could tear up thinking about it, but told her parents that she couldn’t sleep because it felt like Christmas,” Sprankle said. “She was that excited about what she was going to do to help hungry people.”

Students, parents and staff got together after all the boxes were filled and sealed to celebrate their hard work.

The meals going to Haiti will be picked up on Monday by The Champion Group, an organization that partners with Christian schools and non-profits. The Champion Group will then deliver and distribute the meals to schools and churches in Haiti.