UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students and faculty voiced their concerns about Penn State University’s response to racial justice issues on campus.

“This has not been brought to fruition. So the demand here today is for action,” Head of the Department of African American Studies Michael West said.

The “We Believe in Anti-Racism and Racial Justice at Penn State” rally was held on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 3 at Old Main.

The rally comes after more than 250 Penn State faculty members signed a letter questioning Penn State’s recent decision to back-track on its commitment to a Center for Racial Justice.

“We have to actually have material support, financial support, attention and institution support that can be lasting and can coordinate these efforts because it’s not easy,” graduate student Justus Pena-Berman said.

The university will instead be making financial investments in existing diversity initiatives across Penn State. President Neeli Bendapudi said the investment will be at least as much as would have been committed to the Center for Racial Justice over the next five years.