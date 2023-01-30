JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Classes Monday for students at Westmont High School District (WHSD) have been canceled, according to the district.

WHSD dismissed students at 11 a.m. under “police supervision,” according to a post on Facebook.

Students were transported to the elementary school to be picked up by their parents.

Students who drove and left their vehicles at the school will be allowed to come back to get them between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the district said.

No further information on the dismissal is available at this time. WTAJ has reached out to district officials for a request for comment.