HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State students could be owed money in restitution after a settlement was made with a State College realty and management company, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced.

The settlement was reached with State College landlord, Legacy Realty & Property Management, LLC, who allegedly charged student tenants unlawful administrative fees attached to security deposits.

The OAG filed the lawsuit in July 2019. Among other things listed, they said administrative fees were being collected as part of the security deposit, which would be a violation of the Landlord Tenant Act and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

According to the OAG, the administrative fees were a percentage between 10-30% of all the charges made against the security deposit, including unpaid rent, damages, cleaning, painting and fines.

“Some of these tenants were students away from home, on their own, for the first time and signing their first leases,” said Attorney General Henry. “I’m thankful to see a positive resolution come from this case. My office won’t allow Pennsylvania students to be taken advantage of.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Under the settlement, Legacy Realty agreed to close its business and pay $17,500 in restitution to be distributed to consumers who filed complaints regarding the conduct alleged in the lawsuit. To be considered for restitution, consumers should submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online at by clicking here, and the complaints must be filed within 90 days of the Order adopting the Consent Petition.