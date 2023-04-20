BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Around 700 elementary students in Bedford County were able to learn about different career paths at the 2nd Annual Touch-A-Truck Career Fair.

On Thursday, April 20, over 30 companies attended this year’s fair which was hosted by the Bedford County Chamber Foundation. Each company had a big truck that kids could check out.

While touring the trucks, students learned about different career options right in their communities.

“Anyone with a big truck, we’re coming out here today. What kind of careers you can have in Bedford County without having to go to school all the time,” Martinsburg West Central Equipment Store Manager Lucas Mock said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event aims to teach elementary students about the opportunities within trades and emergency services.