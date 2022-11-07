BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students in Blair County took to the outdoors over the weekend to learn more about nature.

Just right outside the Northern Blair County Recreation Wetlands students learned a lot more about ecosystems and how they work at the Wildlands Learning Day event. During the event, the kids were all hands-on as they planted 85 trees.

“I think hands-on learning really connects a child to their outdoor surroundings and in order to grow that connection, kids have to be out in nature, and they have to have the opportunity to experience it,” wetland conversationalist Angie Spagnoli said.

The recreation center was once a cornfield but is now a wetland that is home to more than 150 species.

The event was sponsored by the Little Juniata River Association and the Juniata Valley Auto Bonds Society.