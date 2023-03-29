BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—Bedford County Middle School students are officially wrapping up their What’s So Cool About Manufacturing video projects.

This program started this year. Six different districts were assigned to one of the six-county manufacturers. The contest requires students to profile their manufacturer and tell their story within two minutes. Additionally, they answer the question, of what’s so cool about manufacturing.

Tussey Mountain Junior High students were assigned to the Organic Snack Company. That is a food manufacturer that produces Kate’s Real Food granola bars.

Despite the team having their filming time cut short due to early dismissal, they collected three hours of footage. That consisted of five interviews, including the CEO and multiple production workers.

“We started by meeting with the CEO of the company, and we learned how he started off making the company,” eighth grader Elicabeth Fink said. “Once we learned his story, we moved on to the factory workers and talked to us. They explained to us their parts and how they got their job at the factory.”

After Three Program Coordinator, Julie Gutshall said it was difficult teaching them all the equipment and skills needed to produce their pieces. She was learning everything along with them, and guiding them through the best ways of telling the story.

The students described the editing as a long process. They were unsure how to cut everything to two minutes and get all their necessary soundbites.

“It was long. I was up in Ms. Gutshall almost every day for the tenth period to work on it,” sixth grader Xavier Phennicie said. “There were even days when I skipped classes to work on it.”

“It was hard to cut the things that we wanted and the and, ors and buts out of it,” said sixth grader Orion Beaston.

Gutshall said she had to guide the students to be creative. They soon developed that creativity once they started editing and adding transitions to showcase their video work.

“You can see with the transitions that they wanted to try different shots and angles, transitions in between the clips,” Gutshall said. “They liked it. They seemed to enjoy it. I believe it was a great experience.”

Overall, the students did have a great experience and would want to do it again. They learned about manufacturing and how products are made from start to finish. They also enjoyed the close that workers have with one another.

After Three tutor, Eva Sichko said it was wonderful to watch students go through this process and learn communication skills. Gutshall said she hoped they learned about the many opportunities within manufacturing. As a former manufacturing worker, she encouraged the students to capture all the workers and ask questions about their job.

“It was amazing,” sixth grader Bella Wilson said. “Very detailed and explanatory like how the bars are made and the definition of organic.”

“The experience overall was a really fun experience,” Fink said. “That I hope to do again more on with the program.”

Now that all the projects are set, folks can be on the lookout for the voting process to open. Beginning April 12th, folks are encouraged to visit the What’s So Cool website and see all the projects.

Voting closes on April 14th.