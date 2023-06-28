On Tuesday, Meteorologist Christy Shields, gave the students participating in the Penn State Readiness Institute a tour of the WTAJ studio.

Students in this program are local kids that are entering their senior year of high school. The initiative of this program is for the students to become more future and community ready.

The students learned about all the aspects of television broadcasting. They asked great questions throughout the tour. The students had the opportunity to try and read the news from the anchor desk, and try out the green screen.

If you would like to have a station tour, or a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com