BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — United Way of Bedford County will be hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event in Everett.

The event will occur at the Walmart in Everett at 72 Mile Level Road on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization uses the event to collect items for school students to help them succeed.

Any donated items such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, rulers and more will be given to surrounding school districts in Bedford County.

State police will also be providing car seat safety checks and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in the collection.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A full list of suggested items to donate at the Stuff the Bus event can be found on the United Way website.