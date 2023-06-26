Stuff the Bus aims to collect diaper donations for local families in need.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The second annual “Stuff the Bus” diaper bank aims to help local families meet their needs by filling a bus full of donations from the local community.

Diapers, wipes and monetary donations can be dropped off at the CamTran bus parked in the Giant Eagle lot at 1452 Scalp Avenue in Johnstown from noon to 6 p.m. this Friday, June 30.

The drive is hosted by the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, which serves Cambria and Somerset counties, and it aims to address a need facing every community.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in two U.S. families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their children dry, clean and health.

Last year’s diaper bank provided more than 34,000 diapers to families across the area, according to the United Way of the Laurel Highland