UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food drive will soon help collect items for those in need in State College.

The Stuff the Bus Food Drive will take place at the Eisenhower Auditorium on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The drive was organized by the F&B Staff Advisory Council and will help provided supplies to the PSU Lion’s Pantry and the State College Area Food Bank.

Penn States famous Nittany Lion mascot will also be at the bus for some fun. The following needed items can be brought to the bus:

Cooking Oil

Flour

Canned Meat

Canned Fruit

Ready-to-eat canned soup

Shelf-stable non-dairy milk

Salad dressing

Ketchup, mustard, mayo, bbq sauce

Pancake mix and syrup

Powdered Lemonade

Toothbrushes and tooth paste

Laundry detergent

Household cleaners

Diapers

Toiletries

The council asks any items provided during the drive be non-perishable and all expiration dates checked. All items are preferred to be given in boxes rather than bags and all food items should be separate from non-food items.