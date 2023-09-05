BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — September is National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month and advocates across the country are commemorating.

On Sept. 5, the Centre County Suicide Prevention Task Force hosted a suicide prevention rally at Talleyrand Park to raise awareness for the month and the need for resources.

The rally kicks off a month of events hosted by different agencies throughout the county, all focused on mental health.

“When out in the community, we are often met with ‘suicide prevention is sad,’ and it’s time that we reframe our thinking,” Marisa Vicere, Founder of the Jana Marie Foundation said. “Suicide prevention itself is not sad. It’s about connection, belonging in safe environments. It’s about community.”

On Sunday, Sept. 10, the Jana Marie Foundation will host An Evening of Hope, Healing and Remembrance: a program and candle-lighting ceremony on Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day. The free event at Wasson Farm will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

You can register ahead of the event here.