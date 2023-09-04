ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of people will soon be participating in a suicide prevention walk at Lakemont Park in the hopes of saving lives.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, walkers will lace up their shoes for a mission during the Blair County Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Many who’ve lost a loved one to suicide are looking to turn their pain into a pledge to help others by walking and talking about it.

Courtney Barnes lost her father to suicide just one year ago and the memories now are bittersweet.

“I have a four-leaf clover that my dad had actually given me a few days before he passed,” Barnes said.

Despite her grief, Barnes chooses to speak out to make sure her dad’s memory lives on but also to reduce the stigma of suicide by talking about it.

Missy Peters also knows how it feels to lose someone. She participated in her first suicide prevention walk shortly after her sister died. She too hopes that sharing her story may help others recognize the red flags.

“My sister, for most of my life, was my best friend,” Peters said. “My sister had failed attempts, that I referred to them as, and in our lowest of low moments she would say ‘Oh I couldn’t even do that right’.”

According to the American Foundation for Suicide, it’s the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. However, there are resources available to help those struggling with thoughts of suicide and those who are left behind.

Barnes and Peters are both planning to take part in Sunday’s walk here at Lakemont Park. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m.