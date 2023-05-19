CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Powerlifters will have the opportunity to showcase their inner “beast” during the DuBois Community Days Celebration.

The WPAL DuBois Fitness Center is organizing the “Summer Beast” powerlifting meet that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m. in DuBois City Park. Check-in and weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m.

The event is open to men, women, and youth ages 12 to 18 and the meet will consist of bench, squat and deadlift competitions. Registration is completely free and is limited to 100 participants. Registration closes on Wednesday, May 31.

“Last year we had 40 competitors with a ton of first-timers. We hope to see them back and a bunch of new faces too,” WPAL DuBois Executive Director Aaron Beatty said.

The event will feature three competition options:

Full Power (All three events: Bench, squat and deadlift)

Iron Man (Bench and deadlift)

Bench Only

Prizes will be awarded to the top lifters in each weight class. More information about the event and each weight class can be found on summerbeast.org and on the WPAL Facebook page.