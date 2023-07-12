CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — High school baseball season may be over in Pennsylvania but many summer ball and all-star teams are still active throughout the state.

In DuBois, the senior baseball championships are being played from July 10-15. Teams are coming to the small town of DuBois from Hollidaysburg, Downington, Warrior Run, and more. This is a chance to be competitive and have a little bit of fun.

For Upper Moreland player Nicholas Simons, having the chance to play is helping him live his dream of playing baseball.

“We were here last year for juniors, and the seniors were here too,” Simons said. “They have a nice field and a nice town.

The tournament was moved to DuBois in 2016 after field renovations were completed. Many players including Simons enjoy the high-quality facilities. He even said that it’s the best place he has played. Not only are the facilities high-quality but Head Coach Jeff Ranpulla of Upper Moreland Little League said that the town and tournament offer an unforgettable experience.

“This offers great memories with the players,” Ranpulla said. “They are bonding together in the hotel rooms, watching great baseball, playing great baseball, and just being part of a really cool town and just phenomenal baseball facility and field.”

With teams coming in from all over the state DuBois is also getting an economic boost.

“Every team except one is from out of the area so that it benefits the hotels, hotel traffic, restaurant traffic, them just enjoying and coming back every year,” Assistant Tournament Director Amanda Rosman said. “We’ve had a lot of returning teams that just look forward to coming here every year.”

The preparation for the event is not easy there are many moving parts but in the end, it’s all for the kids and the hard work organizers put into it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“People come in here and see the fields, see the area and meet all the local people are just in awe of how well we host them,” Rosman said. “We treat them like family every year.”

The championship game will be played on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Stern Family Field.