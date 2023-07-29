ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summerfest on the Lake is back and filled with three days of fun for the whole family.

Hosted at Lakemont Park, Summerfest will include food vendors, live music and entertainment, fireworks, rides, games and more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First Savings Bank.

The festival will be held from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. Below are the times.

Friday, Aug. 18 – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 – 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 – 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free throughout the event and is held as a fun family opportunity before the back-to-school season begins.

There will also be musical and entertainment performances daily with times and performers listed below.

Friday, Aug. 18

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — 5:30 – 6 p.m. and 7:30 – 8 p.m.

The Jaded Lips — 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — 12:30 – 1 p.m., 2:30 – 3 p.m. and 4:30 – 5 p.m.

Coltt Winter Lepley — 1 – 2:30 p.m.

PletchVello — 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Lowjack — 5 – 6:45 p.m.

County Lines — 7 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — 1:30 – 2 p.m. and 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Tyrone Golden Grannies — 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Cloggers — 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the festival, check out their Facebook page.