CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – One Cambria County man is in prison after he has been accused of overdosing while he was taking care of three children, one of which was an infant.

Mark Mayes, 39, of Summerhill was supposed to be taking care of three children on Friday, Jan. 13 at a residence. A woman called the residence attempting to ask about the children, but received no response. She then arrived at the residence to check on the children and found that all three children were left unattended.

The woman then proceeded to search the house for Mayes and found the bathroom door locked. She told police that she used a knife to pry the door open and found him overdosing in the bathroom. She noted that there was a syringe, razor blade and 12 bags of heroin on the floor as well.

Mayes then came too and then proceeded to flush the heroin down the toilet before fleeing the residence, according to court documents.

Mayes is being charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children. He is being housed at the Cambria County Prison as he was unable to post his $10,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26.