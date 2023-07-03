CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership is once again inviting residents and visitors to attend a free Summer “Movie in the Park.”

On Friday, July 7, the Super Mario Brothers Movie will be screened at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Ebensburg. The movie will begin at dusk and guests are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and friends.

“We get a nice little crowd for this event every year,” Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “It’s something the whole family can enjoy together, and it’s free!”

The Dauntless Fire Company will be on hand providing popcorn to moviegoers. In case of rain, the movie will be moved to the Young Peoples Community Center (YPCC) at 300 Prave Street starting at 7 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information, visit EbensburgPa.com.