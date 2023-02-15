ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh-based attorney Jill Beck (D), a candidate for the state’s open Superior Court seat this November, stopped in Altoona on Tuesday during her campaign trail to speak with the Blair County Democratic Committee alongside two candidates running for County Commissioner.

Beck said she wishes there was more interest in judicial election races, and she says they impact everybody.

“I don’t think people see the impact it can have on their lives. There’s a true trickle-down effect,” Beck said. “If you drive a car, own a home, rent an apartment, walk on the sidewalk or have a job, these decisions will affect you.”

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court is one of two state appellate courts, the other being the Commonwealth Court. The Superior Court handles appeals in criminal, and most civil, cases from Courts of Common Pleas, according to the state court system’s website. They also deal with matters involving children and families.

Beck said she’s running to be a “check and balance” on decisions and to make sure justice is served for everyone.

“I’ve largely dedicated my career to public service and to representing vulnerable and underserved members of our population,” Beck said. “That includes child abuse victims, domestic violence victims, victims of racial discrimination, victims of illegal gun sales and wage theft, members of the LGBTQ community, veterans, just generally helping people without money get the same rights and protections as people who do.”

This November’s election will fill the vacancies created when Jacqueline Shogan retired from the court in 2022 and when Judge John T. Bender reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75 in November 2023.

Beck was joined by Blair County Commissioner candidates Carol Taylor and incumbent Laura Burke at the meeting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Beck, a Pittsburgh native, graduated from the Duquesne University School of Law and spent 10 years as a law clerk for both the Superior Court and Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, according to her website. She then became a civil litigator at Blank Rome, a Pittsburgh law firm, in 2019.