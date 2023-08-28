CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A support group is being put together in Clearfield County to bring people together with physical disabilities.

The group will be at the Fresh Beginning Behavioral Health Services in Clearfield. Fresh Beginning helps improve access, prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for mental health and substance abuse.

Cierra Kephart, an employee at Fresh Beginning was 16 when she had a bad fall. After the fall she was diagnosed with a Neuromuscular Disability Called Charcot-Marie-Tooth. A disease that damages the nerves in the arms and legs. This causes muscle weakness, decreased muscle size, decreased sensation, and more.

“When I was growing up, I had always been discriminated against in past interviews for jobs, relationships, and just general life things,” Kephart said. “I want to be there for people who have been in similar situations and say it’s okay, but you’ve got to keep moving on and have that right mindset to just be yourself.”

Kephart started in June and immediately was asked to hold the support group. Many colleagues say she can be a great backbone for it.

“I always wanted to advocate and be the backbone for people who had physical disabilities who cannot use their voice,” Kephart said.

The sessions are for individuals with physical, hearing & speech impairment, learning disabilities & visual disabilities.

“I feel this support group will bring awareness to people who have been in similar situations. What many take for granted as everyday tasks, we value as challenges or barriers that can be overcome,” Kephart said.

And the goal is to create a safe space for those to express feelings and hopefully help create a change in the person.

“One of the life quotes I go by is, be the change you wish to see in the world, that’s my goal its my vision for this,” Kephart said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The first session is September 14, from 6:30-8 p.m. Fresh Beginning can be found at 8904 Clearfield Curwensville Hwy. Clearfield PA. Old Target Square. For any questions, please call 814-205-4077/814-592-5047 or email ckephart@freshbbhs.org.