CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad Miller. Officers found multiple shell casings on scene.

A 20-year-old man was privately taken to Conemaugh hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Miller said. No arrests have been made, though police do not believe the public is in danger.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police through Cambria County’s non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.