BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is on the lookout for a person responsible for stealing a “substantial amount of money” in the Altoona area.

The burglary happened on Friday, Feb. 17, in the area of 21st Avenue and 3rd Street, Altoona police wrote on their Facebook page. The suspect made off with what investigators described as a significant amount of cash.

Business owners are asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious purchases involving large amounts of cash only.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Heuston at 814-949-2524.

This article will be updated when more details become available on the suspect.