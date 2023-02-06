CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield are looking for a robbery suspect after Fuel On was robbed Monday morning.

Troopers said that an unknown male entered the store on the 900 block of Walton Street in Chester Hill at around 7:05 a.m. Jan. 6.

The male allegedly pushed the clerk and made off with various items.

The suspect was described as a white male with a thinner build and roughly 5’5″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a gray sweatshirt over top of it. He used a black facemask to cover his lower face and wore gray gloves, black pants, and gray shoes.

The man fled in an older-style silver Dodge Dakota with possible passenger-side damage that may have a toolbox in the bed, according to the police report.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation and details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.