JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown.

Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23.

Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Cogdell has been charged with criminal homicide and two aggravated assault charges.