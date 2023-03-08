SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury listened to opening statements as the trial of suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas got underway a year-and-a-half after the 37-year-old was accused of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte began his opening statement by asking the jury a rhetorical question, “Where is the place you feel the safest?”

In your home, is what Schulte told the jury. Schulte recounted to the jury what the prosecution alleges happened on Sept. 19, 2021. He also told the jury Thomas’s role as District Attorney is to keep people safe.

Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Windber-area home back in September 2021.

In his opening statement, Ryan Tutera claimed the woman lied about the alleged assault to damage Thomas’s image and reputation. Tutera would go on to say police mishandled key evidence and the alleged victim was herself involved in illegal activities and also took steps to destroy evidence.

As the prosecutor walked the jury through the events of the night in question, he also explained what happened in the months leading up to it. He told the jury the woman was not sexually attracted to Thomas and did not consent to have sex. He also said the alleged victim made fun of him through texts saying she was not attracted to bald men.

The prosecutor pointed out that Thomas began texting the woman in April 2021 asking to hang out. He also allegedly asked her to send him nude photos.

Thomas ramped up his communications with the woman in the summer of 2021, and sent her explicit memes, the prosecutor told the jury. He also claimed Thomas asked the woman frequently about rough sex through Snapchat.

The prosecutor claimed that on the night of the alleged assault, Thomas sent a text message to his friends saying he was going to get “white girl wasted” and that he was going to drink.

The prosecutor said Thomas asked to come to the woman’s house, and she told him to not come over, but he showed up anyway.

When Thomas walked into her house, she repeatedly told him to leave and then slapped him, the prosecutor explained. It was then Thomas sexually assaulted the woman. The prosecutor claimed at one point during the sexual assault, Thomas pulled down a sports bra she was wearing and bit her on her breast.

Thomas left after the woman told him she would not call the police. The prosecutor claimed she watched her door the rest of the night afraid he would come back.

The prosecutor said the woman didn’t go to the police right away and first talked to friends through text asking about learning to fight and about getting guns.

The prosecutor told the jury the woman had a black eye and bruising on her neck.

On Sept. 21, 2021, the woman spoke to the Windber Police Chief about the assault and he called in the state police, who launched an investigation.

When it was Tutero’s turn to address the jury, he said the woman lied about the alleged assault to damage Thomas’s image and reputation. He also claimed the woman destroyed evidence such as text messages. The defense attorney also claimed the woman was engaged in illegal activity and said she was growing marijuana in her home and committed theft by deception.

The attorney said police did not properly preserve Snapchat messages and claimed the man the woman is currently with told her which messages to delete.

He also talked about a bong that he said Thomas allegedly smoked at the woman’s house. It was claimed that Thomas took a drug test that came back negative and his DNA could not be found on the smoking device.

Tutero also went on to say the woman engages in BDSM sex.

Thomas’ defense attorney told the jury that the woman did not immediately go to the hospital but later went to UPMC Somerset for pain in her breast. He said she did not mention any other injuries.

He also said the woman had enough time to hide evidence and cover up her “drug operation.”

Defense also claimed the woman was not shying away from sexual communications with Thomas and would send emojis and would say “maybe some other time.”

