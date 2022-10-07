BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 10K and 5K run will challenge participants to climb a mountain in Blair County while helping fundraise for local Veterans and their families.

The Sweat for Vets Power Climb is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 6 and will begin at the Brush Mountain Sportsman’s Club in Antis Township. The course will follow a trail at the base of the mountain for less than one mile before turning up Brush Mountain.

The trail is a technical hill climb that will take participants from the base of the mountain to the peak and back down toward the sportsmen’s club. The total distance of the run will be close to 6.2 miles with an elevation change of over 4,000 feet. The 5K portion of the run will take place at the base of the mountain.

A post-race celebration will also take place at the sportsman’s club where food and drinks will be served along with music and family activities.

To register for the run, visit the Sweat for Vets website.