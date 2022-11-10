BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Marine Corps is celebrating their 247th birthday and one Altoona location is hosting a party.

The Swiss Club of Altoona is inviting veterans and guests to join their celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The commandments message and cake cutting will take place at 7:30 p.m.

The United States Marine Corps celebrated the occasion with a birthday message and video, as well as the local events that locations are hosting around the nation.

According to their birthday message from the USMC website, “Since 1775, Marines have fought courageously and tenaciously in every conflict our country has faced. Through the Revolution, the Spanish-American War, World Wars in Europe and the Pacific, conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, and operations in the Middle East, Marines consistently earned a reputation as the world’s elite fighting force. We inherit and take pride in this reputation, evolved over time by Marines acquitting themselves with honor and distinction on every battlefield in every clime and place. Battlefields change, and Marines have always adapted to the environment and the changing character of war – but the reason we fight and win is immutable. It’s the individual warfighters, and their love for each other, that makes our Corps as formidable a force today as it has been for the past 247 years. It’s our ethos and our unapologetic resolve to be the most capable and lethal fighting force that sets us apart from the rest.”