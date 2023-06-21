JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The smell of french fries, cotton candy and pizza is in the air at the annual Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair.

Fair season is in full swing in Central Pennsylvania and this is just one fair going on in the region. Music, games, rides, food and so much more is taking place at the Sykesville fairgrounds.

“Mud bogs and demolition derbies and all kinds of auto stuff down in the pit every night,” Board Member Jann Zimmerman said. “There’s something different every night.”

One staple of the fair is the horse shows. Corryn Adams has been riding horses since she was born, and each year she looks forward to coming to Sykesville to compete

“Probably having fun and doing barrels and spending time with family and getting to know your horse,” Adams said. “It just you feel free and you feel at home when you’re on top of that horse doing your own thing. You’re with your best friend.”

The money raised from the horse shows during the fair and throughout the summer goes back into upgrading facilities

“We have a horse club that uses the fairgrounds all summer long and we raise money through horse shows to improve the barns, the ring,” Zimmerman said.

For a full list of events going on throughout the rest of the week click here!

Since the 1960’s the fairgrounds have been hosting a wide variety of events and Zimmerman usually works with the horse show but this year she’s taking on more roles.

“I have finally gotten to see all of the other parts of the fair and how things work, so I’m kind of in awe about the whole situation this year. This is all a whole been a whole new adventure,” Zimmerman said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The fair board is already looking into the future to make the fair bigger and more enjoyable for everyone.

“We’ve already talked about bigger and better things for next year,” Zimmerman said.