JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sykesville Fire Department is looking to get a new truck for the station and they were given a small boost today.

The Sykesville Borough Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, March 28 to give the fire department an extra $50,000 towards a new truck. The money comes from the American Rescue Act fund.

“The fireman are very dedicated to doing a lot of their own fundraising but this is just a good shot in the arm for them to have what they need to get that truck here,” Council President Michele Yamrick said. “When that equipment is needed they’ll be able to take it out on the road and use it.”

They decided to use the funds for the fire company because of the dedicated volunteers. Over the next 10 years, the fire department will receive $10,000 a year to help pay for the new truck.

“We’re very blessed when the company is needed in our area or in other areas, with the addition of a new truck we will know that whoever is receiving care or is in the need of help that our guys will have the best and most advanced technology.”

Today according to firefighternow.com the average price for a new fire truck ranges from $300,000 to $1,500,000.