HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mary Althulth has been living in the United States for five years now, along with her brother Waleed, her father Mufid and her mother Nagat.

Her husband, Shady Sankary, just came to the United States last Tuesday, a day after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Northern Syria, killing more than 36,000 people.

Shady’s parents still remain in Syria and are thankfully safe and their home has been unaffected in chaos. They have been in contact with them as the quake devastated the city of Muhradah.

“They were sleeping and they wake up, they don’t know what’s going on,” Shady said. “So many things destroyed, and our house not affected at all but there is a city near our city in Syria, actually completely destroyed.”

They’re grateful to be alive but Shady says the conditions are worsening. Waleed says that when he is in contact with his friends in Syria, they ask him to pray for them and their safety.

“A lot of people are suffering there, because there is no electricity,” Shady said. “No heating, they are in winter now in Syria. They don’t have anything to get warm in this very cold winter.”

Mary worries that the relief efforts could be slowed due to international sanctions.

“After the war, all of the U.S. sanctions on Syria, it’s not for government, it’s for people.”

Shady says that the area was already struggling due to the devastation caused by the Civil War, which has impacted their family directly. Nagat says that their home was struck by a bomb, but thankfully she survived.

“Since 2011 or 2012, up to 2020, there is more than twenty thousand rockets coming into my city,” Shady added.

“When we was in Syria, a bomb dropped on our home, and the stone fly, everything fly,” Nagat added. “All the glass broken.”

For now they are keeping in close contact with their family, hoping that they and others will find relief and be able to join them soon.

“I want Syrian people to come to see this beautiful country, this beautiful people,” Shady said. “The words cannot describe how much this country is beautiful and how much these people are beautiful.”