CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — T-Mobile has awarded the First Class Children’s Foundation a grant in order to support adding a new program to DuBois Area Middle School.

The Hometown Grant, sponsored by T-Mobile, has been given to a total of 225 communities since it’s announcement in 2021. The company has now given more than $10 million to help kickstart community development ideas across 42 different states.

The DuBois Area Middle School received $34,000 from the Hometown Grant, which will help the school launch an esports program, providing technology equipment such as gaming computers and consoles, wall-mounted televisions and seating for students.

To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile works with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to evaluate applications based on their community need and impact, feasibility along with other considerations. DuBois was one of 25 recipients chosen during the most recent round of giving.

