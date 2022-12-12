DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Job seekers are encouraged to attend an upcoming T-Mobile hiring event in DuBois.

The store will be offering on the spot interviews and screening on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater DuBois Chamber office at 103 Beaver Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, or an appointment can be made by calling the office at (814) 371-5010 or by email.

T-Mobile offers employees a rate of $16 per hour plus commission, $20 Guaranteed, full benefits for full and part-time employees, and workplace discounts on tech products and services.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and must be able to work weekends. The T-Mobile store is located at 1263 Maple Avenue.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Interested job seekers who can’t make the event in person can still apply online at T-Mobile’s website.