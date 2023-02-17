CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Feb. 17 T-Mobile opened its doors a new store next to Planet Fitness in the Sandy Plaza in DuBois.

Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. It’s the first store to support Clearfield County. The company expects to open 10 retail locations across the state this year.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The DuBois location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group said. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Clearfield County.”

This is the first store in this area for residents to receive service and get new items. Something T-Mobile is looking forward to.

“So T-Mobile and Sprint merged a few years ago and with that, we had a tremendous amount of bandwidth spectrum that we can go ahead and build stores in rural markets where we’ve never had them before,” Rual Market Manager John Trapasso said. “We’ve never had stores out this way. In fact we’re opening 10 new stores this year in Pennsylvania for T-Mobile.”

“We’re excited to have T-Mobile in our Community and as one of our newest Chamber Members,” The office of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce added.

As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to helping small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021 – a $25,000,000, five-year initiative that provides grants to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more.

To date, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has provided more than $425,000 in funding across 11 cities in Pennsylvania

Towns with populations less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For full details, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.