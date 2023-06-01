CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) presented the Moshannon Community Center in Snow Shoe with an $85,000 check representing recently secured funding for upgrades to the center.

The funds will be used to improve drainage and upgrade lighting, energy efficiency and accessibility. Overall it will enhance what’s already an important gathering place for the community.

“Every community benefits from having a place to host family-friendly events like weddings, dinners and other celebrations. These much-needed upgrades will help create a more welcoming and accessible venue here in Snow Shoe,” Takac said. “I promised to do all I could to assist the Mountaintop community, and this is another step in making good on that commitment.”

Funding for the project comes from the Commonwealth Financing Authority via Local Share Account award funding. Takac recently helped secure more than $1,500,000 in LSA funding for the 82nd Legislative District, including more than $1,150,000 for communities in the Mountaintop area of northern Centre County.

“All the Snow Shoe Township supervisors appreciate Rep. Takac’s support for the Mountaintop Community,” Snow Shoe Township Supervisor Rodney Preslovich said. “This specific project will be a huge benefit to families in our area, and I look forward to continued progress on improving the quality of life for residents here in Snow Shoe.”





