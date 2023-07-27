STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) and the YMCA of Centre County are teaming up for a back-to-school donation drive.

Starting Friday, July 28, through Thursday, Aug. 31, donations of school supplies (listed below) can be dropped off at Takac’s district office, located at 216 West Hamilton Avenue between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The following items can be donated: backpacks, erasers, pens, pencils, colored pencils, highlighters, pencil sharpeners, markers, sticky notes, glue sticks, composition books, pencil boxes, spiral notebooks, tissues, scissors, three-ring binders and crayons. All of the items must be new.

“This is an opportunity for members of the community to support students and ensure that they are prepared for the upcoming academic year,” Takac said. “On behalf of the YMCA of Centre County, we are happy to collect donations to help students in need. Even a small donation can make a big difference to students and their families.”