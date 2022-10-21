CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard.

State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 12.

It was reported that the target butts were big enough and heavy enough that they couldn’t have been taken by just one person.

The club also took to its Facebook page with a picture of what the targets look like in hopes of someone coming forward with more information.

Anyone that might have more information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.