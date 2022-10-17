BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars after leading police on a foot chase and avoiding arrest.

According to court documents, Kevin Waite, 47, was arrested and charged Thursday, Oct. 13, after police were called to a residence around 7:15 a.m.

Police said they received a call about a neighbor pounding on the walls at a house along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Tyrone. Upon arrival, police spoke with Waite about the pounding, in which he claimed it was his neighbor not him.

Police were familiar with Waite and knew he had an active warrant through the Blair County Sheriff’s Office. Waite asked police if he could get a shirt from his closet, but, according to police, he used the closet to block the officer’s path and run out the back door.

Officers told Waite to stop, to which he allegedly responded “I don’t have a f***ing warrant” and began running south onto Burley Avenue in the area of Save A Lot, according to the criminal complaint.

Police followed Waite in their patrol car, saying they spotted him multiple times and told him to stop, to which he refused, the affidavit reads.

At one point, police began to pursue Waite on foot around the 1300 block of Blair Avenue. Waite was seen at the intersection of East Cottage Street and Blair Avenue where he was told to stop or he’d be tased. Waite continued to walk away from police and told them to “f***ing tase” him, which police did, according to court documents.

While in custody, Waite complained of chest pains and an ambulance was requested. According to police, Waite refused to let AMED start an IV or draw blood. Police said Waite was being extremely difficult and refused to sign the treatment form.

Waite was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was placed in Blair County Prison on 10 percent of $15,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.