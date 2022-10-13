TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A McKeesport man is facing charges after a traffic stop turned unruly and tasers needed to be used, according to Tyrone police.

Police say they were on patrol Oct. 12 and spotted a Chevy Impala just before 9 p.m. speeding through turns and crossing the double lines at one point, causing police to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as 46-year-old John Grum, ignored the sirens and turned onto Meadow Lane before turning into the parking lot of ION Power and being at a dead end.

Crum allegedly got out of the car and was ordered to the ground, but police say he ran and crouched in front of his car before he began throwing things that were in his pockets.

Police then had to chase Crum into a wooded area, the affidavit continued. After emerging from the bushes, police said they fired and missed Crum with a taser. they tried a second time and Crum reportedly acted like he was hit and then began to run around multiple cars.

According to the complaint, Crum then ran into someone’s yard and shut the gate, preventing Tyrone police from getting to him. He tried to run again, but police were able to get past the fence gate and tackle Crum. It was noted that Crum continued to resist and a witness was able to help get him into handcuffs.

Crum allegedly complained about breathing issues and needing his inhaler from the Chevy. While searching for it, police said they came across a small glass smoking pipe that had burn marks. It was also noted that both the officer and EMS personnel believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Crum is now facing numerous charges including resisting arrest, fleeing, escape, DUI, and various other related charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.