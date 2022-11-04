Make October a full-on pumpkin month by using decorations, aromas, foods and drinks that feature the special holiday taste and color of pumpkin.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that they will be moving to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The hope is that the bigger space should alleviate those problems and potentially bring in more vital revenue for the agencies that partner with CCUW.

This year’s event at the BJC will feature over 30 local vendors including restaurants, bakeries, wineries, distilleries, breweries, and food trucks offering samples of their popular fare.

“Taste of the Town has been held at The Penn Stater for decades but due to the changes occurring at that location, we had to look elsewhere. The BJC welcomed us in, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Celesta Powell, an event coordinator said.

“A bigger venue gives us more restaurants, more guests, more potential overall but it also brings changes in how we need to do things.”

Tickets for this year’s event are $100 per person and $850 per table of 10 and must be reserved through Ticketmaster. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Taste of the Town started in 1997 when the AIDS Project gathered sixteen local restaurants and caterers to showcase their specialty foods, desserts, and coffees to attendees at the Ramada Inn.

The event grew over the years and was moved to The Penn Stater.

In 2013, after the AIDS Project closed, Taste of the Town was gifted to CCUW and has become the largest fundraising event managed by the CCUW staff and volunteers.

Each year the event brings in more vendors and more excitement and more profit that will benefit the education, health, and financial stability programs provided by the CCUW partner agencies.

Attendees can try anything they wish and will be asked to vote for their favorite vendors in multiple categories.

An online auction will take place during the event with a live auction closing out the evening.