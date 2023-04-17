(WTAJ)– McDonald’s is looking to give back to middle school teachers by giving them the chance to apply for funding through the company’s MAC Grant program.

Even though the program may sound like it has something to do with the fast-food chain’s famous Big Mac burger, the Make Activities Count grant program is for helping kids get more hands-on learning experience.

“The MAC Grants program is one way we demonstrate our gratitude for the amazing teachers in this area,” McDonald`s Owner/Operator Joe Nyanko said in a statement. “MAC Grants helps teachers bring fresh energy to their classrooms and instill new generations of young students with the passion to learn.”

Teachers in grades fifth through eighth can apply for up to $500 in funding to help with educational, hands-on projects. The deadline to apply is Aug. 4 and can be done online by clicking here.

Past project examples that have been done the with students include English castles replete with turrets, created an in-school store to facilitate lessons about money handling and grew hydroponic tomatoes during science class.

Since 1994, McDonald’s has given over $3 million has been given to teachers for hands-on learning projects.