(WTAJ) — World Teachers Day happens Thursday, Oct. 5 and Dunkin’ is celebrating with free coffee to our educators.

Teachers nationwide, from pre-school to college professors, will be able to grab a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations across the nation.

Whether you need that morning pick me up or a boost during lunch, teachers, principals and counselors can claim their free “cup of joe” all day long on Oct. 5.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities running,” said local Johnstown/Altoona Dunkin’ Marketing Manager Jillian Fives. “We`re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

Dunkin said there is a limit of one free coffee per guest and it excludes the cold brew and nitro cold brew.