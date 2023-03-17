CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The boxing matchup is finally here, as Team Ireland is set to take on Team Pennsylvania at the DuBois Country Club.

Team 814 and The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) are hosting a St. Paddy’s Showdown and will be showcasing Team Ireland versus Team Pennsylvania in a series of international bouts.

Boxers, both male and female ages 11 and up will be competing against the best boxers Pennsylvania has to offer.

On Friday, DuBois Mayor read a proclamation welcoming the boxers and the event. Team Ireland has been touring the city and surrounding area to see what it’s like. They’ve also been getting ready to compete Saturday night.



“We’ll we’ve got 8 boxers on tomorrow we’re supposed to have 9 obviously but the 8 boxers are all probably top talent in the country so it’s gonna be a high-quality show there’s no point in traveling all this way without top quality boxers,” John Morrissey, Head Coach of the Golden Golves Boxing Club Ireland, said.

Tickets for the event are still available online. Doors will open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and boxing will begin at 7:30 p.m.