CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Clearfield County Fair has been announced.

Hard rocker, Ted Nugent is set to headline at the fair along with other big names like country artist Granger Smith and the rock band, Tesla.

Main stage entertainment ticket sales

The fair takes place July 30 – Aug. 5 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Tickets for main stage performances go on sale on April 5 at 11 a.m. Tickets ordered by July 21 will include free gate admission.

Music lineup

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8 p.m. – Tesla

8 p.m. – Friday, Aug. 4

8 p.m. – Granger Smith and special guest Cooper Alan

8 p.m. – and special guest Cooper Alan Saturday, Aug 5

8 p.m. – Ted Nugent

Admission and free entertainment

Gate admission during the fair week will be $5.00 for anyone aged four and older. Gate entry includes daily entertainment on the Grove Stage and in the Expo II Plaza, harness racing, livestock exhibits and vendors.

There will also be a family pass for $25.00 that includes six gate-only admissions. Rides and parking are not included. This pass will be available online and by mail beginning April 5.

The full schedule for free and grandstand events will be posted to this story shortly.