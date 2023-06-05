STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was jailed after a teen was stabbed and robbed at an apartment complex in State College.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. June 5 to the apartments at Parkway Plaza for the report of a stabbing of a 16-year-old in one of the apartments. The teen claimed he was with two other juveniles and a man he only knew as “Malo,” later identified as 19-year-old Emanual Cespedes, of Port Matilda.

According to court documents, the teen alleged he was on the balcony and when he went back into the apartment, Cespedes hit him with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Cespedes was said to have continued to strike the teen and yell “You set me up to get robbed.”

The teen claimed after a few strikes, he realized Cespedes was hitting him with what appeared to be a machete. Cespedes then left the apartment with the two other juveniles and the teen’s backpack, according to the teen’s account.

Cespedes was quickly identified after police noticed a vehicle matching the description the teen gave sitting in front of Sheetz on Pugh Street. Cespedes was then found at his home in Port Matilda and taken into custody.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries which included a six-inch cut on his shoulder blade and another smaller cut to his ankle.

Cespedes was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, receiving stolen property and harassment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Cespedes was placed in Centre County Prison in lieu of $150,000.00 bail.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150.