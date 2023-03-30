Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges are pending for a 16-year-old Maryland boy who Pennsylvania State Police said led them on a high-speed chase after a traffic stop on I-99.

On Sunday around 2:14 a.m., troopers pulled over a maroon Ford Escape with a Maryland registration heading south around mile marker 65 in Huston Township. During the traffic stop, the teen put his SUV back into drive and took off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The pursuit ended after the boy crashed into a creek on Reese Hollow Road. No injuries were reported, but he was still taken to UPMC Altoona for evaluation.

Troopers said the teenager left his home in the middle of the night without permission to use the family vehicle to visit an unknown “girlfriend” in the northwestern part of Pennsylvania.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Charges are pending.