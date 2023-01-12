CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A juvenile in Cambria County has been arrested and charged for making threats against students at Conemaugh Valley High School.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were contacted about threats being made against three students who attend Conemaugh Valley High School and an upcoming dance at the school.

Detective Paul Deffenbaugh said a juvenile, who attends a different school in the area, had been making threats about shooting students through text messages and social media app, Snapchat.

The teen was also reportedly making threats about going to a school dance, scheduled for Jan. 21, and shooting those in attendance.

According to Deffenbaugh, the juvenile confessed to officers about making the threats and was arrested and charged with a terroristic threats misdemeanor and disorderly conduct.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The teen’s charges will be handled through the juvenile court system.

Conemaugh Valley High School was happy that the issue was solved “swiftly” and that everyone is safe.