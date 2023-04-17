ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teenager was charged after he robbed other kids at the Fox Township Park, according to a news release by state police.

The 17-year-old man from Dagus Mines, was not named by troopers in the release but he was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and theft, according to state police out of Ridgway.

He tried to rob three kids, two 13-year-olds and 12-year-old, at the park along Fairview Road on Wednesday, April 12, after 5 p.m., troopers said. When troopers arrived to the park they were able to take him into custody.

None of the children involved were hurt, troopers said, and there is no threat to the public.