ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside.

Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found two fires burning on the second floor of a vacant apartment that shares a wall with another unit.

A woman who called to report the fire told police she saw smoke when she came out into the street to confront a group of teenage boys who threw a camera that hit her vehicle. She also said another juvenile boy who lives at the duplex came to her daughter asking for help after he found three teens and Robert Macak Jr., 18, inside his home, according to the criminal complaint.

When the boy asked the teens to leave, he was threatened multiple times and shot at with a BB gun, according to court documents. The boy claimed the teens also shot at his school-issued laptop and damaged one of the keys.

The boy told police the camera was mounted on the outside of a bedroom window and was ripped off and thrown at him while he was standing outside. He also said the teenagers got into his apartment by climbing onto the roof and entering through a bedroom window.

Once inside, the teens went into the empty apartment through a connecting door on the ground floor where they started the fires, according to the criminal complaint.

As officers entered the vacant apartment, they could smell smoke and saw damage from the fire. Burn marks were found in two separate upstairs bedrooms as well as items and garbage that were burned, according to police.

Officers say fingerprints were also found on the outside of a bedroom window and plastic BB’s from the BB gun were seen on the floor of the home. A tv was also damaged and medical marijuana was missing, according to police.

Security camera footage from neighboring homes reportedly showed the juveniles and Macak at the front and rear of the duplex at the time of the incident. Officers later arrested Macak at his home along Park Place along with the three teens who police say arrived on bicycles.

When questioned by police, Macak claimed the four of them entered the duplex through the front door that was left unlocked. He said they were all traveling back and forth between both apartments before two of them decided to start the fires in the upstairs bedrooms. Macak told police they left the duplex after the juvenile boy found them and told them to leave.

After searching Macak and the teens, police found two lighters and a BB gun, according to court documents. Officers say one of the teens was wearing an ankle monitor which showed he was at the location of the duplex when the fires occurred.

Macak was arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 27 and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $75,000 bail. He’s charged with felony counts of arson, criminal conspiracy, burglary, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and theft.

Charges against the three other teens are unknown at this time.