HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teenager that assaulted troopers with a knife in August will be serving time behind bars at state prison.

According to Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith, Destiny Mitchell,19, was sentenced Thursday to serve between two and a half years to six years in SCI Huntingdon by President Judge George Zanic.

Mitchell plead guilty in January to charges of criminal attempt of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it, and criminal mischief, according to court documents. The other 12 charges were dropped.

Destiny Mitchell mugshot

State police found Mitchell walking in the middle of Route 25 near Country Lane in Walker Township, and when she saw troopers, she took off running, according to the criminal complaint filed in August 2022 by state police in Huntingdon County.

Eventually, Mitchell ran in front of a vehicle, that was able to stop before hitting her, ran to the passenger side, and got in.

As troopers were trying to force her out, Mitchell pulled a knife out and made a “jabbing” motion, which caused them to let her go, according to the criminal complaint.

After trying to run away from troopers again, Mitchell was tased. When she was being taken into custody, troopers said they found two knives on her.

Following her release from prison, Mitchell will have to serve one year of probation.