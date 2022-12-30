ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say.

A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use a median crossover so they could respond to another crash, according to the report.

A 17-year-old driver, who was traveling behind them near mile marker 34.7 between the 17th Street and Pinecroft exits, failed to brake for the tow truck and crashed into the back of it.

The teen, from Beaver County, was rushed to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries. The passenger, whose name and age were not released, was also taken to UPMC for suspected minor injuries.

The tow truck driver was uninjured, the police report shows.

Drivers are reminded to be alert when they see any emergency vehicles on the road with them.